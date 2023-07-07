Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) last month volatility was 7.04%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 06, 2023, Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.23% to $2.10. During the day, the stock rose to $2.145 and sunk to $2.05 before settling in for the price of $2.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GCI posted a 52-week range of $1.25-$3.24.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 17.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -42.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 43.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $137.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $134.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $312.88 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.08.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 14200 employees. It has generated 207,416 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -5,493. The stock had 9.53 Receivables turnover and 1.13 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.08, operating margin was +2.07 and Pretax Margin of -2.61.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Publishing industry. Gannett Co. Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 69.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 14, this organization’s Director bought 100,000 shares at the rate of 2.25, making the entire transaction reach 225,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 753,244. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 08, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 500,000 for 2.44, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,220,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,836,335 in total.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.06) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -2.65 while generating a return on equity of -18.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gannett Co. Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 43.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in the upcoming year.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.11.

In the same vein, GCI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.47, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Gannett Co. Inc., GCI]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.99 million was inferior to the volume of 1.52 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.88% While, its Average True Range was 0.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 51.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.60% that was lower than 85.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.