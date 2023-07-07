Globe Life Inc. (GL) EPS is poised to hit 2.63 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on July 06, 2023, Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.19% to $110.95. During the day, the stock rose to $110.98 and sunk to $108.67 before settling in for the price of $109.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GL posted a 52-week range of $95.65-$123.85.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 4.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $96.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $95.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $107.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $112.44.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 3543 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 1,471,890 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +19.49 and Pretax Margin of +17.38.

Globe Life Inc. (GL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Insurance – Life industry. Globe Life Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.60%, in contrast to 84.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 14, this organization’s Director sold 16,691 shares at the rate of 108.81, making the entire transaction reach 1,816,184 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,238. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 21, Company’s SVP & Chief Accounting Officer sold 2,225 for 110.29, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 245,402. This particular insider is now the holder of 700 in total.

Globe Life Inc. (GL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.47) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +14.18 while generating a return on equity of 10.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.50% and is forecasted to reach 11.25 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.89% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Globe Life Inc. (GL). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.73. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.66, and its Beta score is 0.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.00. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.51.

In the same vein, GL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.12, a figure that is expected to reach 2.63 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Globe Life Inc. (GL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Globe Life Inc., GL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.47 million was lower the volume of 0.54 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.33% While, its Average True Range was 1.73.

Raw Stochastic average of Globe Life Inc. (GL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.17%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 99.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 12.55% that was lower than 22.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.