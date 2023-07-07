Immersion Corporation (IMMR) volume hits 0.93 million: A New Opening for Investors

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) started the day on July 06, 2023, with a price decrease of -4.02% at $7.16. During the day, the stock rose to $7.46 and sunk to $6.985 before settling in for the price of $7.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IMMR posted a 52-week range of $4.79-$9.25.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 1.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 132.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $32.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $31.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $231.34 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.05.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 20 workers. It has generated 1,923,050 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,533,200. The stock had 3.30 Receivables turnover and 0.21 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +97.88, operating margin was +63.49 and Pretax Margin of +70.11.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Immersion Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.30%, in contrast to 50.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 13, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 20,772 shares at the rate of 7.82, making the entire transaction reach 162,466 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 46,170. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 10, Company’s General Counsel sold 1,441 for 7.68, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 11,067. This particular insider is now the holder of 28,032 in total.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.14) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +79.73 while generating a return on equity of 20.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Immersion Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 132.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.80 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Immersion Corporation (IMMR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.92, and its Beta score is 1.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.06. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.20.

In the same vein, IMMR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.03, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Immersion Corporation (IMMR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.7 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.49 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Immersion Corporation (IMMR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.89%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 60.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.94% that was higher than 40.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.