Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) latest performance of -3.11% is not what was on cards

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) flaunted slowness of -3.11% at $17.12, as the Stock market unbolted on July 06, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $17.57 and sunk to $17.08 before settling in for the price of $17.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IAS posted a 52-week range of $6.63-$19.66.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 128.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $154.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $153.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.63 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.02.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. industry. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 99.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 15, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 5,220,000 shares at the rate of 18.13, making the entire transaction reach 94,638,600 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 77,660,001. Preceding that transaction, on May 23, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 35,310 for 17.67, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 623,928. This particular insider is now the holder of 81,879 in total.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.01) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 128.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in the upcoming year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.68. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $154.23, and its Beta score is 1.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.18. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 42.22.

In the same vein, IAS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.11, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Integral Ad Science Holding Corp., IAS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.67 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.19% While, its Average True Range was 0.66.

Raw Stochastic average of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.82%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.53% that was lower than 46.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.