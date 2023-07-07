Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) went up 0.98% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) started the day on July 06, 2023, with a price increase of 0.98% at $64.10. During the day, the stock rose to $64.95 and sunk to $62.13 before settling in for the price of $63.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ITCI posted a 52-week range of $42.01-$67.05.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 299.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $95.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $92.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $63.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $53.30.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 561 workers. It has generated 446,193 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -456,784. The stock had 5.25 Receivables turnover and 0.40 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +91.83, operating margin was -105.32 and Pretax Margin of -102.37.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 94.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 14, this organization’s SVP of Finance CFO sold 81,854 shares at the rate of 63.97, making the entire transaction reach 5,236,329 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 17, Company’s Director sold 10,000 for 63.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 630,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,345 in total.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.61) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -102.37 while generating a return on equity of -47.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in the upcoming year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 19.87.

In the same vein, ITCI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.41, a figure that is expected to reach -0.61 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.47 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.76 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.75% While, its Average True Range was 2.03.

Raw Stochastic average of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.22%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 51.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.26% that was lower than 40.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.