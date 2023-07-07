Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.41

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) open the trading on July 06, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.89% to $32.26. During the day, the stock rose to $32.65 and sunk to $31.85 before settling in for the price of $32.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JEF posted a 52-week range of $25.76-$40.68.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 8.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -50.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $239.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $167.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $31.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $33.93.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 5381 workers. It has generated 1,398,551 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 145,407. The stock had 1.31 Receivables turnover and 0.14 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +86.52, operating margin was +29.76 and Pretax Margin of +14.03.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.50%, in contrast to 66.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 24, this organization’s President sold 500,000 shares at the rate of 32.85, making the entire transaction reach 16,425,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,722,213. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 24, Company’s President sold 140,000 for 32.85, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,599,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 556,779 in total.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 5/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.27) by -$0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +10.40 while generating a return on equity of 7.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -50.40% and is forecasted to reach 3.59 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 27.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.80. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.83, and its Beta score is 1.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.06. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.57.

In the same vein, JEF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.33, a figure that is expected to reach 0.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF)

[Jefferies Financial Group Inc., JEF] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.51% While, its Average True Range was 0.81.

Raw Stochastic average of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.94%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 41.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.68% that was lower than 33.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.