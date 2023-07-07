Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) latest performance of -2.44% is not what was on cards

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ: JFBR) started the day on July 06, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.44% at $0.75. During the day, the stock rose to $0.805 and sunk to $0.725 before settling in for the price of $0.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JFBR posted a 52-week range of $0.69-$3.30.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -111.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.31 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7728, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0901.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 9 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +3.67, operating margin was -77.01 and Pretax Margin of -37.67.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. Jeffs’ Brands Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 57.18%, in contrast to 4.40% institutional ownership.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -37.57 while generating a return on equity of -31.28.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -111.00%.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ: JFBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 14.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.07.

In the same vein, JFBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.47.

Technical Analysis of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ: JFBR), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.19 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.77 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.79% While, its Average True Range was 0.0744.

Raw Stochastic average of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.99%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 9.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 185.47% that was higher than 160.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.