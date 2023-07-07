JFrog Ltd. (FROG) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $882.74K

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 06, 2023, JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.15% to $26.83. During the day, the stock rose to $27.15 and sunk to $26.51 before settling in for the price of $27.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FROG posted a 52-week range of $17.11-$29.30.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -34.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $101.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $79.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.66 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.56.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1300 workers. It has generated 215,415 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -69,372. The stock had 4.97 Receivables turnover and 0.32 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +77.47, operating margin was -26.69 and Pretax Margin of -30.26.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. JFrog Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.00%, in contrast to 66.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 28, this organization’s Chief Technology Officer sold 30,000 shares at the rate of 28.00, making the entire transaction reach 840,030 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,228,840. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 14, Company’s Director sold 45,000 for 27.12, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,220,498. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,304,432 in total.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.03) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -32.20 while generating a return on equity of -14.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

JFrog Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -34.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.30 in the upcoming year.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for JFrog Ltd. (FROG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.97. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 230.95.

In the same vein, FROG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.91, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of JFrog Ltd. (FROG)

Going through the that latest performance of [JFrog Ltd., FROG]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.1 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.86 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.99% While, its Average True Range was 1.07.

Raw Stochastic average of JFrog Ltd. (FROG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.74%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 24.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.24% that was lower than 45.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.