Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) last month volatility was 7.28%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) open the trading on July 06, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -8.55% to $1.07. During the day, the stock rose to $1.28 and sunk to $0.9701 before settling in for the price of $1.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KZIA posted a 52-week range of $0.50-$4.75.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -160.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $14.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $11.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.28 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2523, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0060.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 28.80%, in contrast to 3.50% institutional ownership.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -87.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -160.00%.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10.

In the same vein, KZIA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.19.

Technical Analysis of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA)

[Kazia Therapeutics Limited, KZIA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.36% While, its Average True Range was 0.1023.

Raw Stochastic average of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.13%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 29.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.96% that was lower than 66.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

