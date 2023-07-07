Kopin Corporation (KOPN) EPS growth this year is -39.90%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) flaunted slowness of -5.67% at $1.91, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $2.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KOPN posted a 52-week range of $0.94-$2.50.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 11.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -50.87%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -39.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $105.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $83.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $212.34 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.32.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Kopin Corporation industry. Kopin Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 18.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 17, this organization’s Director bought 23,293 shares at the rate of 1.35, making the entire transaction reach 31,446 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,531,099. Preceding that transaction, on May 16, Company’s Director bought 25,000 for 1.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 31,250. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,507,806 in total.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.03) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kopin Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -39.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -50.87% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kopin Corporation (KOPN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.56.

In the same vein, KOPN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.22, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kopin Corporation (KOPN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Kopin Corporation, KOPN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.75 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Kopin Corporation (KOPN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.50%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.92% that was lower than 74.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.