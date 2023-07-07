Search
Zack King
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) average volume reaches $746.89K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) started the day on July 06, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.99% at $13.61. During the day, the stock rose to $13.96 and sunk to $13.46 before settling in for the price of $14.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KTOS posted a 52-week range of $8.90-$16.23.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 8.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $128.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $123.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.80.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 3600 employees. It has generated 249,528 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -10,500. The stock had 2.93 Receivables turnover and 0.57 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.33, operating margin was +0.55 and Pretax Margin of -3.64.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 85.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 21, this organization’s EVP & CFO sold 105,116 shares at the rate of 15.00, making the entire transaction reach 1,576,999 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 175,457. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 21, Company’s VP & Corporate Controller sold 1,203 for 15.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 18,045. This particular insider is now the holder of 32,006 in total.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.05) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -4.21 while generating a return on equity of -4.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.50 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 21.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.83.

In the same vein, KTOS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.23, a figure that is expected to reach 0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.55 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.77 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.44% While, its Average True Range was 0.48.

Raw Stochastic average of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.13%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 64.69% that was higher than 42.55% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

