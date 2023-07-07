Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) last month performance of 9.41% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Company News

Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: KRON) established initial surge of 9.41% at $1.86, as the Stock market unbolted on July 06, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $1.89 and sunk to $1.65 before settling in for the price of $1.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KRON posted a 52-week range of $1.20-$5.74.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $57.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $48.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $103.49 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6801, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.0275.

Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Kronos Bio Inc. industry. Kronos Bio Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.50%, in contrast to 63.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 24, this organization’s Chief Medical Officer & VP sold 10,153 shares at the rate of 1.74, making the entire transaction reach 17,621 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 355,440. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 24, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 9,026 for 1.74, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 15,665. This particular insider is now the holder of 355,719 in total.

Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.44) by -$0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -45.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kronos Bio Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.10% and is forecasted to reach -2.16 in the upcoming year.

Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: KRON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 86.24.

In the same vein, KRON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.18, a figure that is expected to reach -0.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Kronos Bio Inc., KRON]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.36 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.1523.

Raw Stochastic average of Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.21%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 68.47% that was lower than 72.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) volume hits 0.72 million: A New Opening for Investors

Sana Meer -
OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OMF) open the trading on July 06, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.39% to $43.24. During...
Read more

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) volume hits 0.8 million: A New Opening for Investors

Shaun Noe -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 06, 2023, monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.33% to...
Read more

First BanCorp. (FBP) 20 Days SMA touch -1.26%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Steve Mayer -
First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) flaunted slowness of -1.60% at $12.31, as the Stock market unbolted on July 06, 2023. During the day, the stock...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.