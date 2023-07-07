KT Corporation (KT) 14-day ATR is 0.18: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.27% to $11.22, before settling in for the price of $11.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KT posted a 52-week range of $11.11-$14.93.

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of 1.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -9.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $511.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $483.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.07 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.57.

KT Corporation (KT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Telecom Services industry. KT Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.90%, in contrast to 22.10% institutional ownership.

KT Corporation (KT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

KT Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -9.30%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 21.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for KT Corporation (KT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.30, and its Beta score is 0.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.31.

In the same vein, KT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.78.

Technical Analysis of KT Corporation (KT)

[KT Corporation, KT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.84% While, its Average True Range was 0.18.

Raw Stochastic average of KT Corporation (KT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.62%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 7.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.94% that was lower than 22.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.