Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) 20 Days SMA touch 0.29%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) open the trading on July 06, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.10% to $114.41. During the day, the stock rose to $114.53 and sunk to $113.34 before settling in for the price of $114.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LW posted a 52-week range of $71.51-$116.00.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -36.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $144.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $139.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.56 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $112.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $97.64.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 8000 employees. It has generated 512,363 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 25,113. The stock had 10.07 Receivables turnover and 0.98 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.30, operating margin was +10.92 and Pretax Margin of +6.91.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 91.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 19, this organization’s SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT sold 4,350 shares at the rate of 115.00, making the entire transaction reach 500,250 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 49,859. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 12, Company’s VP AND CONTROLLER sold 1,000 for 97.49, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 97,493. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,384 in total.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 2/27/2023 suggests? It has posted $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.99) by $0.44. This company achieved a net margin of +4.90 while generating a return on equity of 47.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -36.30% and is forecasted to reach 4.97 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 37.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -9.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.72. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $30.53, and its Beta score is 0.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.44.

In the same vein, LW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.75, a figure that is expected to reach 1.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW)

[Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., LW] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.01% While, its Average True Range was 1.70.

Raw Stochastic average of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.03%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 64.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 10.56% that was lower than 14.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.