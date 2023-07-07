Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.01 million

Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) started the day on July 06, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.78% at $11.87. During the day, the stock rose to $12.12 and sunk to $11.73 before settling in for the price of $12.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LAUR posted a 52-week range of $9.22-$12.75.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -17.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 123.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $157.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $139.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.81 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.27.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 35000 employees. It has generated 35,493 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,752. The stock had 8.41 Receivables turnover and 0.59 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.96, operating margin was +21.75 and Pretax Margin of +19.79.

Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. Laureate Education Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.20%, in contrast to 78.08% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 11, this organization’s CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER sold 25,300 shares at the rate of 11.95, making the entire transaction reach 302,335 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 139,306. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 28, Company’s VP, ACCTG, GLOBAL CONTROLLER sold 4,130 for 11.85, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 48,940. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,985 in total.

Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +4.94 while generating a return on equity of 6.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 123.50% and is forecasted to reach 1.20 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.34. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.99, and its Beta score is 0.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.41.

In the same vein, LAUR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.47, a figure that is expected to reach 0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.03 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.03 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.33% While, its Average True Range was 0.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.84%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 54.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.35% that was higher than 32.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.