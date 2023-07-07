NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) is predicted to post EPS of 0.47 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 06, 2023, NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.28% to $56.89. During the day, the stock rose to $58.10 and sunk to $56.86 before settling in for the price of $58.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NEP posted a 52-week range of $51.58-$86.06.

The Utilities Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 53.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 217.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $87.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $81.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.99 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $59.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $68.29.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.34, operating margin was +13.29 and Pretax Margin of +106.69.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Utilities – Renewable industry. NextEra Energy Partners LP’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.13%, in contrast to 87.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 27, this organization’s Director bought 1,750 shares at the rate of 56.89, making the entire transaction reach 99,558 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 32,340.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.59) by -$0.76. This company achieved a net margin of +39.39 while generating a return on equity of 15.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners LP’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 217.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 53.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.61. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.11, and its Beta score is 0.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.06.

In the same vein, NEP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.77, a figure that is expected to reach 0.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)

Going through the that latest performance of [NextEra Energy Partners LP, NEP]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.58 million was inferior to the volume of 0.9 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.79% While, its Average True Range was 1.60.

Raw Stochastic average of NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.41%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.06% that was lower than 39.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.