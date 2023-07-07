No matter how cynical the overall market is Atkore Inc. (ATKR) performance over the last week is recorded -4.88%

As on July 06, 2023, Atkore Inc. (NYSE: ATKR) started slowly as it slid -4.44% to $144.89. During the day, the stock rose to $151.24 and sunk to $144.37 before settling in for the price of $151.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATKR posted a 52-week range of $70.50-$157.45.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 21.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 74.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 66.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $38.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.53 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $132.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $121.63.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 5000 employees. It has generated 782,790 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 179,795. The stock had 7.43 Receivables turnover and 1.63 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.98, operating margin was +31.61 and Pretax Margin of +30.75.

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. Atkore Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 101.77% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 27, this organization’s Director sold 1,211 shares at the rate of 150.00, making the entire transaction reach 181,650 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 26,583. Preceding that transaction, on May 24, Company’s Director sold 750 for 118.82, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 89,112. This particular insider is now the holder of 20,392 in total.

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +22.97 while generating a return on equity of 85.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 27.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

Atkore Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 66.60% and is forecasted to reach 16.45 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -2.51% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 74.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Atkore Inc. (NYSE: ATKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Atkore Inc. (ATKR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.47. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.42, and its Beta score is 2.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.45. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.54.

In the same vein, ATKR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 19.54, a figure that is expected to reach 4.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 16.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Atkore Inc. (ATKR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Atkore Inc., ATKR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.43 million was lower the volume of 0.46 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.84% While, its Average True Range was 4.52.

Raw Stochastic average of Atkore Inc. (ATKR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.60%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 36.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.30% that was lower than 40.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.