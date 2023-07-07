No matter how cynical the overall market is Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) performance over the last week is recorded -1.25%

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: FCPT) open the trading on July 06, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.78% to $25.37. During the day, the stock rose to $25.60 and sunk to $24.98 before settling in for the price of $25.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FCPT posted a 52-week range of $22.67-$29.40.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 10.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $85.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $83.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.23 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.33.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 543 employees. It has generated 411,039 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 180,059. The stock had 3.70 Receivables turnover and 0.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +65.37, operating margin was +56.39 and Pretax Margin of +43.97.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Retail industry. Four Corners Property Trust Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 99.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 15, this organization’s Director sold 7,200 shares at the rate of 26.25, making the entire transaction reach 189,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 60,650. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 07, Company’s Director bought 9,425 for 26.53, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 250,045. This particular insider is now the holder of 54,376 in total.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.27) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +43.81 while generating a return on equity of 9.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.09 in the upcoming year.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: FCPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.36, and its Beta score is 0.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.73.

In the same vein, FCPT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.19, a figure that is expected to reach 0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT)

[Four Corners Property Trust Inc., FCPT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.88% While, its Average True Range was 0.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.04%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 32.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.93% that was lower than 19.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.