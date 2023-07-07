Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

No matter how cynical the overall market is Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) performance over the last week is recorded 3.76%

Analyst Insights

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) established initial surge of 0.78% at $9.10, as the Stock market unbolted on July 06, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $9.115 and sunk to $8.85 before settling in for the price of $9.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SRG posted a 52-week range of $5.51-$14.52.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -15.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -103.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $56.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $36.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $501.41 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.02.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 32 employees. It has generated 3,339,219 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -2,310,781. The stock had 3.03 Receivables turnover and 0.05 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +0.21, operating margin was -44.37 and Pretax Margin of -111.96.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Seritage Growth Properties industry. Seritage Growth Properties’s current insider ownership accounts for 28.10%, in contrast to 48.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 06, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 120,462 shares at the rate of 12.60, making the entire transaction reach 1,518,074 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,079,538. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 02, Company’s 10% Owner sold 283,291 for 12.53, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,550,486. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,200,000 in total.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -69.20 while generating a return on equity of -10.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Seritage Growth Properties’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -103.40%.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Seritage Growth Properties (SRG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.53.

In the same vein, SRG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.15.

Technical Analysis of Seritage Growth Properties (SRG)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Seritage Growth Properties, SRG]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.55 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.33% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.44%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 94.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.25% that was lower than 45.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

