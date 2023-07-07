Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is 1.65% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Company News

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 06, 2023, Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.67% to $455.98. During the day, the stock rose to $460.68 and sunk to $454.04 before settling in for the price of $459.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NOC posted a 52-week range of $429.10-$556.27.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 7.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -27.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $152.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $151.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $67.93 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $448.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $479.82.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 95000 employees. It has generated 385,284 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 51,537. The stock had 5.06 Receivables turnover and 0.85 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.42, operating margin was +9.84 and Pretax Margin of +15.94.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Northrop Grumman Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 85.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 06, this organization’s CVP Chief Global Bus Off sold 3,999 shares at the rate of 469.65, making the entire transaction reach 1,878,187 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,717. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03, Company’s CVP & Pres, Mission Systems sold 2,810 for 467.58, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,313,910. This particular insider is now the holder of 16,240 in total.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $5.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $5.09) by $0.41. This company achieved a net margin of +13.38 while generating a return on equity of 34.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -27.70% and is forecasted to reach 24.52 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 7.63. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.76, and its Beta score is 0.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.83. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 585.62.

In the same vein, NOC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 30.90, a figure that is expected to reach 5.74 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 24.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Northrop Grumman Corporation, NOC]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.52 million was inferior to the volume of 0.89 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.21% While, its Average True Range was 7.64.

Raw Stochastic average of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 69.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.46% that was higher than 17.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

