Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) is predicted to post EPS of 0.48 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Company News

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) established initial surge of 0.28% at $17.88, as the Stock market unbolted on July 06, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $17.90 and sunk to $17.42 before settling in for the price of $17.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OMI posted a 52-week range of $11.79-$37.03.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 1.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -13.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -90.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $75.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $73.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.76.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 13400 employees. It has generated 442,466 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 995. The stock had 13.78 Receivables turnover and 2.23 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.05, operating margin was +1.94 and Pretax Margin of +0.11.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Owens & Minor Inc. industry. Owens & Minor Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.70%, in contrast to 105.08% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 16, this organization’s President & CEO sold 38,780 shares at the rate of 19.28, making the entire transaction reach 747,487 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 708,373. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 15, Company’s President & CEO sold 38,780 for 19.24, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 746,097. This particular insider is now the holder of 747,153 in total.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +0.22 while generating a return on equity of 2.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -90.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.13 in the upcoming year.

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.14. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.98.

In the same vein, OMI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.56, a figure that is expected to reach 0.48 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Owens & Minor Inc., OMI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.89 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.70.

Raw Stochastic average of Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.54%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.02% that was lower than 80.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

