Owl Rock Capital Corporation (OBDC) EPS growth this year is -25.70%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC) open the trading on July 06, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.52% to $13.55. During the day, the stock rose to $14.25 and sunk to $13.28 before settling in for the price of $13.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OBDC posted a 52-week range of $10.08-$13.81.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 49.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 34.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -25.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $391.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $384.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.59.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +74.58, operating margin was +65.54 and Pretax Margin of +39.44.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (OBDC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Credit Services industry. Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.60%, in contrast to 41.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 26, this organization’s Director bought 5,900 shares at the rate of 13.30, making the entire transaction reach 78,470 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 36,000. Preceding that transaction, on May 25, Company’s Co-Treasurer and Co-Controller bought 65 for 13.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 855. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,379 in total.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (OBDC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +38.63 while generating a return on equity of 7.89.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -25.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.72 in the upcoming year.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Owl Rock Capital Corporation (OBDC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.53, and its Beta score is 0.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.07.

In the same vein, OBDC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.59, a figure that is expected to reach 0.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (OBDC)

[Owl Rock Capital Corporation, OBDC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.62% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.

Raw Stochastic average of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (OBDC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.76%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 31.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.47% that was lower than 22.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $7.68: Right on the Precipice

Sana Meer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 06, 2023, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) had a quiet start as it plunged...
Read more

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) EPS is poised to hit 0.54 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Shaun Noe -
Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) flaunted slowness of -5.97% at $12.28, as the Stock market unbolted on July 06, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) PE Ratio stood at $9.77: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Steve Mayer -
As on July 06, 2023, Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) got off with the flyer as it spiked 6.08% to $5.06. During the day,...
Read more

