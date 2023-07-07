Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) PE Ratio stood at $15.11: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) open the trading on July 06, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.22% to $32.10. During the day, the stock rose to $32.34 and sunk to $31.73 before settling in for the price of $32.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PDCO posted a 52-week range of $23.87-$33.47.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $97.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $86.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.99 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.70.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 7600 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.22, operating margin was +4.38 and Pretax Margin of +4.17.

Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Distribution industry. Patterson Companies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 84.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 05, this organization’s President & CEO sold 1,666 shares at the rate of 32.34, making the entire transaction reach 53,878 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 143,819. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 05, Company’s CLO & Corporate Secretary sold 908 for 32.34, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 29,365. This particular insider is now the holder of 74,265 in total.

Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 4/29/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.7) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +3.21 while generating a return on equity of 19.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.90% and is forecasted to reach 2.67 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.84% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.83. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.11, and its Beta score is 1.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.46.

In the same vein, PDCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.12, a figure that is expected to reach 0.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO)

[Patterson Companies Inc., PDCO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.77% While, its Average True Range was 0.85.

Raw Stochastic average of Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.48%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 77.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.30% that was higher than 32.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.