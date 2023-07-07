Search
Shaun Noe
Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) last week performance was -3.62%

Company News

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) open the trading on July 06, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 3.95% to $22.91. During the day, the stock rose to $23.13 and sunk to $21.6129 before settling in for the price of $22.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SAVA posted a 52-week range of $13.84-$51.59.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -130.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $41.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $960.85 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $29.83.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.70%, in contrast to 25.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 07, this organization’s Director bought 77,276 shares at the rate of 25.76, making the entire transaction reach 1,990,630 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 275,000. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 06, Company’s Director bought 11,565 for 26.13, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 302,193. This particular insider is now the holder of 197,724 in total.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted -$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.55) by -$0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -31.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -130.80% and is forecasted to reach -1.80 in the upcoming year.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 14.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.45.

In the same vein, SAVA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.04, a figure that is expected to reach -0.66 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)

[Cassava Sciences Inc., SAVA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.41% While, its Average True Range was 1.59.

Raw Stochastic average of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.37%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 30.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 69.34% that was higher than 51.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

