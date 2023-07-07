Search
Steve Mayer
Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) last week performance was 4.66%

As on July 06, 2023, Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) started slowly as it slid -1.02% to $2.92. During the day, the stock rose to $2.95 and sunk to $2.85 before settling in for the price of $2.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GRTX posted a 52-week range of $1.12-$3.59.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -14.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 26.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $35.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $27.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $117.30 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.20.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Galera Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 40.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 16, this organization’s Chief Commercial Officer bought 11,000 shares at the rate of 2.25, making the entire transaction reach 24,717 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,000. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 13, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 10,000 for 1.96, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 19,593. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,000 in total.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.38) by -$0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

Galera Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 26.40% and is forecasted to reach -1.99 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 34.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -14.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21.

In the same vein, GRTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.22, a figure that is expected to reach -0.52 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Galera Therapeutics Inc., GRTX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.92 million was better the volume of 0.62 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.01% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.94%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 48.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 77.76% that was higher than 77.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

