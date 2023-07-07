Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Gray Television Inc. (GTN) last week performance was 0.26%

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) open the trading on July 06, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.14% to $7.78. During the day, the stock rose to $7.79 and sunk to $7.53 before settling in for the price of $7.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GTN posted a 52-week range of $6.50-$20.83.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 33.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 983.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $92.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $75.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $730.39 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.68.

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Broadcasting industry. Gray Television Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.50%, in contrast to 91.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 30, this organization’s Chairman, President & CEO bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 9.40, making the entire transaction reach 9,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,320,695. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 30, Company’s Director bought 1,000 for 9.40, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,400. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,320,695 in total.

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted -$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.26) by -$0.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 983.30% and is forecasted to reach 4.58 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 36.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gray Television Inc. (GTN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.34, and its Beta score is 1.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.20. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.28.

In the same vein, GTN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.33, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gray Television Inc. (GTN)

[Gray Television Inc., GTN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.94% While, its Average True Range was 0.33.

Raw Stochastic average of Gray Television Inc. (GTN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.70%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 72.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.91% that was lower than 53.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.