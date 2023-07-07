Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) last week performance was -6.25%

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) open the trading on July 06, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -8.73% to $0.75. During the day, the stock rose to $0.81 and sunk to $0.75 before settling in for the price of $0.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HYFM posted a 52-week range of $0.67-$5.01.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 17.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -23.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 37.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $45.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $33.49 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0630, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.7633.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 498 employees. It has generated 691,769 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -573,122. The stock had 11.61 Receivables turnover and 0.47 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +1.01, operating margin was -23.68 and Pretax Margin of -84.72.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.60%, in contrast to 49.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 16, this organization’s CEO and Chairman of the Board bought 15,000 shares at the rate of 1.04, making the entire transaction reach 15,600 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,799,328. Preceding that transaction, on May 15, Company’s CEO and Chairman of the Board bought 35,000 for 1.09, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 38,150. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,784,328 in total.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.29) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -82.85 while generating a return on equity of -57.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 37.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in the upcoming year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.11. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.12.

In the same vein, HYFM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.20, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM)

[Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc., HYFM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.43% While, its Average True Range was 0.1025.

Raw Stochastic average of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.02%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 17.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 133.35% that was higher than 100.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.