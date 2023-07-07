Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation (PFTA) last week performance was 0.10%

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: PFTA) flaunted slowness of -0.10% at $10.39, as the Stock market unbolted on July 06, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $10.39 and sunk to $10.38 before settling in for the price of $10.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PFTA posted a 52-week range of $9.69-$10.65.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $32.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $336.22 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.01.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation (PFTA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of 3.43.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.90%.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: PFTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation (PFTA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $34.87, and its Beta score is 0.04.

In the same vein, PFTA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.30.

Technical Analysis of Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation (PFTA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation, PFTA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.11 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.33% While, its Average True Range was 0.02.

Raw Stochastic average of Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation (PFTA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.61%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 87.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.95% that was lower than 2.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.