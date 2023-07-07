Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) last week performance was 1.02%

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) flaunted slowness of -0.79% at $324.49, as the Stock market unbolted on July 06, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $325.29 and sunk to $321.78 before settling in for the price of $327.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ROK posted a 52-week range of $192.90-$331.40.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -31.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $114.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $114.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $36.93 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $294.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $272.80.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 26000 employees. It has generated 298,450 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 35,742. The stock had 4.91 Receivables turnover and 0.71 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.36, operating margin was +16.92 and Pretax Margin of +13.84.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Rockwell Automation Inc. industry. Rockwell Automation Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 82.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 28, this organization’s Vice President and Treasurer sold 150 shares at the rate of 325.00, making the entire transaction reach 48,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 940. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 13, Company’s Senior Vice President sold 7,729 for 310.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,395,990. This particular insider is now the holder of 13,660 in total.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $2.6) by $0.41. This company achieved a net margin of +11.98 while generating a return on equity of 36.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -31.20% and is forecasted to reach 13.08 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.69% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.80. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.57, and its Beta score is 1.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.42. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 104.82.

In the same vein, ROK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 11.36, a figure that is expected to reach 3.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 13.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Rockwell Automation Inc., ROK]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.73 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.52% While, its Average True Range was 6.62.

Raw Stochastic average of Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 67.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.88% that was lower than 27.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.