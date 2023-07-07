PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) EPS growth this year is -579.80%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on July 06, 2023, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) started slowly as it slid -1.80% to $13.11. During the day, the stock rose to $13.24 and sunk to $12.88 before settling in for the price of $13.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PMT posted a 52-week range of $10.78-$15.77.

The Real Estate sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 8.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -24.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -579.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $88.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $86.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.15 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.12.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 74.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 27, this organization’s Director sold 6,704 shares at the rate of 13.23, making the entire transaction reach 88,665 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,844. Preceding that transaction, on May 22, Company’s President & Chief Mtg Bkg Ofr sold 13,332 for 11.74, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 156,522. This particular insider is now the holder of 67,400 in total.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.33) by $0.17. This company achieved a return on equity of -3.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -579.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.64 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.15% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -24.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.37.

In the same vein, PMT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.49, a figure that is expected to reach 0.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, PMT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.51 million was lower the volume of 0.78 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.02% While, its Average True Range was 0.29.

Raw Stochastic average of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.85%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 44.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.01% that was lower than 30.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.