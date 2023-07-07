Search
Shaun Noe
Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) recent quarterly performance of -14.76% is not showing the real picture

Company News

As on July 06, 2023, Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.77% to $12.65. During the day, the stock rose to $12.71 and sunk to $12.40 before settling in for the price of $12.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PRMW posted a 52-week range of $12.15-$16.47.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -0.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $159.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $155.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.50.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 9240 employees. It has generated 239,729 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 3,203. The stock had 8.52 Receivables turnover and 0.60 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +58.39, operating margin was +6.38 and Pretax Margin of +2.23.

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry. Primo Water Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 74.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 08, this organization’s Director sold 47,630 shares at the rate of 16.01, making the entire transaction reach 762,685 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,268,770. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 09, Company’s Director sold 90,463 for 16.12, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,458,291. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,268,770 in total.

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.08) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +1.34 while generating a return on equity of 2.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.03 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.99% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Primo Water Corporation (PRMW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $49.80, and its Beta score is 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.90. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 149.63.

In the same vein, PRMW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.25, a figure that is expected to reach 0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Primo Water Corporation (PRMW)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Primo Water Corporation, PRMW], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.54 million was better the volume of 0.91 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.

Raw Stochastic average of Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.16%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 39.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.64% that was lower than 23.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

