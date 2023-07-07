ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) latest performance of -4.90% is not what was on cards

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW) flaunted slowness of -4.90% at $5.43, as the Stock market unbolted on July 06, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $5.65 and sunk to $5.32 before settling in for the price of $5.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RNW posted a 52-week range of $4.03-$7.70.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 69.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $376.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $93.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.60.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the ReNew Energy Global Plc industry. ReNew Energy Global Plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.25%, in contrast to 77.70% institutional ownership.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.09) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -5.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

ReNew Energy Global Plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 69.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in the upcoming year.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.55.

In the same vein, RNW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.16, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [ReNew Energy Global Plc, RNW]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.91 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.11% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.

Raw Stochastic average of ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.99%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 25.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.58% that was lower than 58.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.