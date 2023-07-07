Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) 14-day ATR is 1.81: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 06, 2023, Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.59% to $76.87. During the day, the stock rose to $77.36 and sunk to $75.77 before settling in for the price of $77.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RHI posted a 52-week range of $64.65-$89.78.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 6.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $106.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $105.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $70.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $75.67.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 16300 employees. It has generated 40,101 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 3,645. The stock had 7.23 Receivables turnover and 2.45 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.07, operating margin was +13.47 and Pretax Margin of +12.39.

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Staffing & Employment Services industry. Robert Half International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 98.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 03, this organization’s Executive Vice President sold 12,500 shares at the rate of 80.94, making the entire transaction reach 1,011,812 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 217,049. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 22, Company’s Director sold 3,456 for 80.54, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 278,338. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,828 in total.

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.13) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +9.09 while generating a return on equity of 44.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.50% and is forecasted to reach 5.12 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -1.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Robert Half International Inc. (RHI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.81. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.62, and its Beta score is 1.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.13. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.86.

In the same vein, RHI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.64, a figure that is expected to reach 1.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Robert Half International Inc., RHI]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.13 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.01 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.36% While, its Average True Range was 1.83.

Raw Stochastic average of Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.57%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 84.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.62% that was lower than 27.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.