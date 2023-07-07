Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) EPS is poised to hit 0.33 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) flaunted slowness of -0.92% at $3.22, as the Stock market unbolted on July 06, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $3.23 and sunk to $3.13 before settling in for the price of $3.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SB posted a 52-week range of $2.35-$4.04.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 18.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -5.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $118.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $70.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $361.73 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.19.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 914 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +60.05, operating margin was +52.80 and Pretax Margin of +49.34.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Safe Bulkers Inc. industry. Safe Bulkers Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 67.90%, in contrast to 27.30% institutional ownership.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.16) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +49.34 while generating a return on equity of 23.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Safe Bulkers Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -5.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.10 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 27.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.63, and its Beta score is 0.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.07. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.09.

In the same vein, SB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.23, a figure that is expected to reach 0.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Safe Bulkers Inc., SB]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.81 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.09.

Raw Stochastic average of Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 32.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.20% that was lower than 37.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.