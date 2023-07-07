Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) volume hits 0.91 million: A New Opening for Investors

Analyst Insights

As on July 06, 2023, SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) started slowly as it slid -14.63% to $0.29. During the day, the stock rose to $0.348 and sunk to $0.29 before settling in for the price of $0.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WORX posted a 52-week range of $0.20-$1.09.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 78.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 51.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 57.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.14 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3165, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4450.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 9 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.01, operating margin was -52.66 and Pretax Margin of -45.75.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry. SCWorx Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 24.90%, in contrast to 2.80% institutional ownership.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -45.75 while generating a return on equity of -28.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

SCWorx Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 57.50%.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SCWorx Corp. (WORX). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.03.

In the same vein, WORX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.13.

Technical Analysis of SCWorx Corp. (WORX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [SCWorx Corp., WORX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.72 million was lower the volume of 2.26 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.40% While, its Average True Range was 0.1080.

Raw Stochastic average of SCWorx Corp. (WORX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.06%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 408.18% that was higher than 169.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) EPS is poised to hit 0.89 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Zack King -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 06, 2023, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.15%...
Read more

Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) PE Ratio stood at $16.60: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Steve Mayer -
Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK) flaunted slowness of -0.54% at $84.25, as the Stock market unbolted on July 06, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) went down -1.53% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Shaun Noe -
As on July 06, 2023, Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) started slowly as it slid -1.53% to $1.29. During the day, the stock...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.