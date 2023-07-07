Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.10

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) started the day on July 06, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.80% at $21.88. During the day, the stock rose to $22.07 and sunk to $21.365 before settling in for the price of $22.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SBCF posted a 52-week range of $17.93-$36.92.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 14.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -23.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $80.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $60.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.77 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.88.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 91.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 02, this organization’s Director bought 2,385 shares at the rate of 20.66, making the entire transaction reach 49,274 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,875. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 27, Company’s Chairman, President & CEO sold 4,697 for 30.71, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 144,245. This particular insider is now the holder of 60,891 in total.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.36) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -23.90% and is forecasted to reach 2.07 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.91. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.76, and its Beta score is 1.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.84. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.83.

In the same vein, SBCF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.48, a figure that is expected to reach 0.51 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.42 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.82 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.97% While, its Average True Range was 0.86.

Raw Stochastic average of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.44%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 40.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.91% that was lower than 60.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.