Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.19

Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) open the trading on July 06, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.90% to $48.95. During the day, the stock rose to $50.43 and sunk to $48.88 before settling in for the price of $49.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SSTK posted a 52-week range of $44.61-$81.23.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -15.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $35.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $52.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $58.69.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1328 employees. It has generated 623,363 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 57,306. The stock had 14.40 Receivables turnover and 0.96 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +61.38, operating margin was +14.08 and Pretax Margin of +11.00.

Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Shutterstock Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 72.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 07, this organization’s EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN sold 88,132 shares at the rate of 51.99, making the entire transaction reach 4,581,634 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,274,354. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 06, Company’s EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN sold 8,130 for 50.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 406,663. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,362,486 in total.

Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.07) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +9.19 while generating a return on equity of 16.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -15.40% and is forecasted to reach 4.46 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.65. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.60, and its Beta score is 1.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.06. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.50.

In the same vein, SSTK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.27, a figure that is expected to reach 0.91 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK)

[Shutterstock Inc., SSTK] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.62% While, its Average True Range was 1.50.

Raw Stochastic average of Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.80%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 60.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.86% that was lower than 41.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.