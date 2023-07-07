Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) 14-day ATR is 1.61: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPB) established initial surge of 1.08% at $77.83, as the Stock market unbolted on July 06, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $77.94 and sunk to $75.855 before settling in for the price of $77.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SPB posted a 52-week range of $38.93-$84.12.

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -3.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -640.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $41.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $72.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $60.89.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 11000 employees. It has generated 284,764 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -7,018. The stock had 9.56 Receivables turnover and 0.56 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.97, operating margin was -0.81 and Pretax Margin of -2.88.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. industry. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.30%, in contrast to 97.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 23, this organization’s Executive Chairman and CEO bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 72.50, making the entire transaction reach 362,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 678,816. Preceding that transaction, on May 22, Company’s Executive Chairman and CEO bought 5,000 for 72.13, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 360,650. This particular insider is now the holder of 673,816 in total.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.05) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -2.46 while generating a return on equity of -5.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -640.00% and is forecasted to reach 3.04 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.05. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.15.

In the same vein, SPB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.35, a figure that is expected to reach 0.67 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., SPB]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.71 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.25% While, its Average True Range was 1.59.

Raw Stochastic average of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.76%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 81.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.42% that was lower than 29.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.