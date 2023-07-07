Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 2.34

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 06, 2023, Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.65% to $4.22. During the day, the stock rose to $4.33 and sunk to $4.21 before settling in for the price of $4.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLI posted a 52-week range of $2.83-$6.74.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -17.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $168.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $157.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $911.69 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.93.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. Standard Lithium Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.23%, in contrast to 19.10% institutional ownership.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -30.72.

Standard Lithium Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -17.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in the upcoming year.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 14.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17.

In the same vein, SLI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.13, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Standard Lithium Ltd., SLI]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.6 million was inferior to the volume of 0.73 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.03% While, its Average True Range was 0.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.48%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 15.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.09% that was lower than 63.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.