Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) EPS growth this year is 95.60%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Company News

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) flaunted slowness of -3.15% at $40.01, as the Stock market unbolted on July 06, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $40.82 and sunk to $38.31 before settling in for the price of $41.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SYM posted a 52-week range of $8.75-$53.83.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 95.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $60.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $43.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $35.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.22.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1120 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 529,743 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -6,128. The stock had 11.28 Receivables turnover and 1.25 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.80, operating margin was -23.66 and Pretax Margin of -23.44.

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Symbotic Inc. industry. Symbotic Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.60%, in contrast to 39.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 05, this organization’s insider sold 5,375 shares at the rate of 41.32, making the entire transaction reach 222,084 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 88,508. Preceding that transaction, on May 25, Company’s official sold 30,000 for 34.54, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,036,290. This particular insider is now the holder of 79,522 in total.

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.03) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -1.16 while generating a return on equity of -4.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Symbotic Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 95.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.16 in the upcoming year.

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Symbotic Inc. (SYM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 25.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 911.92.

In the same vein, SYM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.35, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Symbotic Inc. (SYM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Symbotic Inc., SYM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.65 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.68% While, its Average True Range was 3.83.

Raw Stochastic average of Symbotic Inc. (SYM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.18%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 18.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 83.74% that was lower than 87.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

