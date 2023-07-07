Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $117.10: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 06, 2023, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.49% to $142.88. During the day, the stock rose to $144.565 and sunk to $142.37 before settling in for the price of $145.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TTWO posted a 52-week range of $90.00-$149.04.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 24.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -44.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -296.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $168.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $164.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $134.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $117.10.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 11580 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.97, operating margin was -8.53 and Pretax Margin of -25.01.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 92.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 05, this organization’s Chief Legal Officer sold 6,251 shares at the rate of 137.88, making the entire transaction reach 861,862 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 132,296. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 01, Company’s Chairman, CEO sold 9,537 for 137.67, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,312,989. This particular insider is now the holder of 666,147 in total.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.68) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -21.02 while generating a return on equity of -17.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -296.50% and is forecasted to reach 7.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 47.96% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -44.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.54.

In the same vein, TTWO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.85, a figure that is expected to reach 1.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., TTWO]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.06 million was inferior to the volume of 1.74 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.25% While, its Average True Range was 2.48.

Raw Stochastic average of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.02%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 53.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.69% that was lower than 29.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.