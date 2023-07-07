Teradata Corporation (TDC) is predicted to post EPS of 0.41 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) started the day on July 06, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.59% at $52.61. During the day, the stock rose to $52.84 and sunk to $51.92 before settling in for the price of $52.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TDC posted a 52-week range of $28.65-$53.86.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -3.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -76.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $101.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $100.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $46.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $37.98.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 7000 employees. It has generated 256,429 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 4,714. The stock had 4.40 Receivables turnover and 0.86 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +60.67, operating margin was +7.02 and Pretax Margin of +3.73.

Teradata Corporation (TDC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. Teradata Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 96.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 15, this organization’s Director sold 29,053 shares at the rate of 51.57, making the entire transaction reach 1,498,292 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 38,107. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 09, Company’s President and CEO sold 12,500 for 49.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 612,484. This particular insider is now the holder of 532,997 in total.

Teradata Corporation (TDC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.61) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +1.84 while generating a return on equity of 9.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -76.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.42 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 22.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -7.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Teradata Corporation (TDC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.99. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $148.62, and its Beta score is 0.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.97. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.75.

In the same vein, TDC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.35, a figure that is expected to reach 0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Teradata Corporation (TDC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.64 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.89 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.15% While, its Average True Range was 0.96.

Raw Stochastic average of Teradata Corporation (TDC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.65%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 61.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.46% that was lower than 35.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.