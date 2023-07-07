The key reasons why ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) is -58.87% away from 52-week high?

As on July 06, 2023, ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO) started slowly as it slid -13.17% to $6.33. During the day, the stock rose to $6.6681 and sunk to $5.615 before settling in for the price of $7.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALXO posted a 52-week range of $4.23-$15.39.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -46.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $40.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $30.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $256.93 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.53.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.20%, in contrast to 101.43% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 30, this organization’s President & CEO sold 3,208 shares at the rate of 7.34, making the entire transaction reach 23,547 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 536,538. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 30, Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 1,605 for 7.34, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 11,781. This particular insider is now the holder of 281,477 in total.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.8) by $0.06. This company achieved a return on equity of -39.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -46.50% and is forecasted to reach -3.87 in the upcoming year.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.65.

In the same vein, ALXO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.17, a figure that is expected to reach -0.92 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., ALXO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.24 million was lower the volume of 0.27 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.77% While, its Average True Range was 0.67.

Raw Stochastic average of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.41%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 15.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 97.23% that was higher than 83.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.