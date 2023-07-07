The key reasons why Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) is -20.67% away from 52-week high?

As on July 06, 2023, Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) started slowly as it slid -5.46% to $133.58. During the day, the stock rose to $140.21 and sunk to $132.44 before settling in for the price of $141.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DUOL posted a 52-week range of $64.73-$168.40.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 41.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $40.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $30.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.67 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $144.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $107.67.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 650 employees. It has generated 615,825 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -99,290. The stock had 5.31 Receivables turnover and 0.52 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +72.01, operating margin was -17.47 and Pretax Margin of -15.87.

Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Duolingo Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 83.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 14, this organization’s President & CEO, Co-Founder sold 33,334 shares at the rate of 153.17, making the entire transaction reach 5,105,751 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 14, Company’s Director sold 10,000 for 153.32, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,533,216. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,237 in total.

Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.23) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of -16.12 while generating a return on equity of -11.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 41.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in the upcoming year.

Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Duolingo Inc. (DUOL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.04. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 106.02.

In the same vein, DUOL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.26, a figure that is expected to reach -0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Duolingo Inc. (DUOL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Duolingo Inc., DUOL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.44 million was lower the volume of 0.61 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.77% While, its Average True Range was 6.69.

Raw Stochastic average of Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.56%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.37% that was lower than 59.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.