The key reasons why MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) is -36.25% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 05, 2023, MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.41% to $10.85. During the day, the stock rose to $11.36 and sunk to $10.85 before settling in for the price of $11.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MAG posted a 52-week range of $10.32-$17.02.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 183.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $101.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $97.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.37.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Silver industry. MAG Silver Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.91%, in contrast to 51.33% institutional ownership.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.11) by -$0.06. This company achieved a return on equity of 4.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 183.60% and is forecasted to reach 1.11 in the upcoming year.

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MAG Silver Corp. (MAG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.43. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $41.25, and its Beta score is 1.07.

In the same vein, MAG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.26, a figure that is expected to reach 0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG)

Going through the that latest performance of [MAG Silver Corp., MAG]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.53 million was inferior to the volume of 0.74 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.37% While, its Average True Range was 0.40.

Raw Stochastic average of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.80%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 6.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.28% that was higher than 40.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.