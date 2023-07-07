The key reasons why Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) is -2.28% away from 52-week high?

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) started the day on July 06, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.34% at $192.53. During the day, the stock rose to $195.52 and sunk to $192.00 before settling in for the price of $195.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PWR posted a 52-week range of $120.39-$197.01.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -0.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $144.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $141.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.79 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $178.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $156.02.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 47300 employees. It has generated 360,970 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 10,385. The stock had 3.81 Receivables turnover and 1.30 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +12.74, operating margin was +5.59 and Pretax Margin of +4.12.

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Engineering & Construction Industry. Quanta Services Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 94.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 07, this organization’s VP Tax sold 4,074 shares at the rate of 183.87, making the entire transaction reach 749,073 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,078. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 02, Company’s Director sold 8,000 for 179.84, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,438,754. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,372 in total.

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +2.88 while generating a return on equity of 9.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 13.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -0.70% and is forecasted to reach 8.25 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.29% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Quanta Services Inc. (PWR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.41. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $56.79, and its Beta score is 1.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.58. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 43.33.

In the same vein, PWR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.39, a figure that is expected to reach 2.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Quanta Services Inc. (PWR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.66 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.87 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.09% While, its Average True Range was 3.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.97%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 66.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.67% that was lower than 25.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.