The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $745.23K

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) started the day on July 06, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.62% at $62.89. During the day, the stock rose to $63.41 and sunk to $60.665 before settling in for the price of $63.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SMG posted a 52-week range of $39.06-$90.01.

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 8.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -34.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -187.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $56.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $40.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $64.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $62.27.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 2430 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 643,295 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -71,721. The stock had 9.10 Receivables turnover and 0.85 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.04, operating margin was +10.21 and Pretax Margin of -14.22.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Agricultural Inputs Industry. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 70.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 12, this organization’s Chairman and CEO sold 25,000 shares at the rate of 67.00, making the entire transaction reach 1,674,909 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 179,899. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 16, Company’s EVP, Global Human Resources sold 2,503 for 86.51, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 216,541. This particular insider is now the holder of 39,875 in total.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $3.46) by $0.32. This company achieved a net margin of -11.15 while generating a return on equity of -75.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -187.30% and is forecasted to reach 4.10 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -34.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.93. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.41.

In the same vein, SMG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -11.23, a figure that is expected to reach -1.72 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.61 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.77 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.64% While, its Average True Range was 2.39.

Raw Stochastic average of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.27%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 70.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.88% that was lower than 48.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.