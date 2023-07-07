The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) Open at price of $25.83: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) started the day on July 06, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.74% at $25.44. During the day, the stock rose to $25.89 and sunk to $25.11 before settling in for the price of $25.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COCO posted a 52-week range of $7.39-$29.70.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -60.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $56.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $45.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.10.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic Industry. The Vita Coco Company Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.90%, in contrast to 55.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 26, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 5,750,000 shares at the rate of 21.91, making the entire transaction reach 125,968,125 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,858,120. Preceding that transaction, on May 26, Company’s Director sold 5,750,000 for 21.91, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 125,968,125. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,858,120 in total.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.07) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Vita Coco Company Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -60.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.89 in the upcoming year.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.05. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $118.33, and its Beta score is 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.25. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 72.40.

In the same vein, COCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.21, a figure that is expected to reach 0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.89 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.44 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.43 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.52% While, its Average True Range was 1.00.

Raw Stochastic average of The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.45%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.00% that was lower than 50.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.