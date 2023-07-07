United Rentals Inc. (URI) Open at price of $436.48: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

As on July 06, 2023, United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) started slowly as it slid -3.02% to $428.28. During the day, the stock rose to $440.90 and sunk to $423.54 before settling in for the price of $441.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, URI posted a 52-week range of $238.24-$481.99.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 55.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $69.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $68.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $373.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $368.92.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 24600 employees. It has generated 473,252 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 85,569. The stock had 6.33 Receivables turnover and 0.51 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.79, operating margin was +27.76 and Pretax Margin of +24.07.

United Rentals Inc. (URI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Rental & Leasing Services industry. United Rentals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 93.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 28, this organization’s EVP, CFO sold 725 shares at the rate of 359.63, making the entire transaction reach 260,733 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,520. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 09, Company’s President & CEO sold 12,000 for 477.99, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,735,930. This particular insider is now the holder of 101,276 in total.

United Rentals Inc. (URI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $7.92) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +18.08 while generating a return on equity of 32.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 11.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 55.80% and is forecasted to reach 42.57 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.05% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 31.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for United Rentals Inc. (URI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 12.77. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.74, and its Beta score is 1.89. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.34. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 80.78.

In the same vein, URI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 31.17, a figure that is expected to reach 11.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 42.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of United Rentals Inc. (URI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [United Rentals Inc., URI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.75 million was lower the volume of 0.92 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.76% While, its Average True Range was 12.59.

Raw Stochastic average of United Rentals Inc. (URI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.75%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 61.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.68% that was lower than 41.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.