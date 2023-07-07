Unum Group (UNM) last month volatility was 1.77%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 06, 2023, Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) set off with pace as it heaved 0.67% to $48.29. During the day, the stock rose to $48.41 and sunk to $47.63 before settling in for the price of $47.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UNM posted a 52-week range of $31.19-$48.35.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 61.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $198.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $195.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $44.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $42.21.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 10665 employees. It has generated 1,094,642 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +15.84 and Pretax Margin of +13.63.

Unum Group (UNM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Insurance – Life industry. Unum Group’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 89.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 02, this organization’s EVP, VB & President, Colonial sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 45.00, making the entire transaction reach 450,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 92,053. Preceding that transaction, on May 31, Company’s EVP, VB & President, Colonial sold 5,000 for 44.49, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 222,450. This particular insider is now the holder of 102,053 in total.

Unum Group (UNM) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.66) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +10.98 while generating a return on equity of 12.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

Unum Group’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 61.60% and is forecasted to reach 7.81 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Unum Group (UNM). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.88. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.85, and its Beta score is 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.78. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.78.

In the same vein, UNM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.05, a figure that is expected to reach 1.89 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.81 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Unum Group (UNM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Unum Group, UNM]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.9 million was inferior to the volume of 1.51 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.98% While, its Average True Range was 0.82.

Raw Stochastic average of Unum Group (UNM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.01%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 96.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 10.67% that was lower than 36.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.